McDonald's Makes a Big All-Day Breakfast Menu Addition

A viral (but incorrect) tweet has kept the chain's breakfast menu in the spotlight.

Last week, some fans of McDonald's (MCD) hash browns and hotcakes may have inadvertently help spread some fake news -- despite a viral tweet saying otherwise (which has since been deleted), the fast-food chain has no plans to bring back all-day breakfast this fall.

A restaurant representative confirmed that the menu announcing that all-day breakfast would be served from Oct. 5 was from 2015, when the chain first launched its all-day breakfast menu.

In the following seven years, McDonald's breakfast availability has gone through endless tweaks and changes. Some popular breakfast sandwiches are, in fact, available all day at many locations but since 2020, the chain's full breakfast menu is sold only between opening and 11 a.m.

This is done, in large part, to maximize the use of appliances and limit the number of items workers need to cook during busy periods. Larger locations can offer more items at all hours, while in Canada some McDonald's locations continue to serve all-day breakfast.

“So wait all day breakfast isn’t a thing outside Canada?? Damn we actually have a W in something," on Canadian tweeted on Sept. 1. (Due to import laws and different menu development processes, many popular fast food LTOs never make it to Canada.)

Café McDonald's and Breakfast

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced that it would make its Cheese Danish available all day starting September 14.

Made with a cream cheese filling and a vanilla cream drizzle, the cheese danish is a fast-food version of the popular European pastry. Starbucks (SBUX) offers a similar one while McDonald's had a cheese Danish on its breakfast menus in the 1980s. The new one is a nod to the company's history.

"The Cheese Danish, which is a fresh take on a pastry McDonald's first offered in the '80s, joins an all-star roster of McCafé Breakfast items including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll," the company said in a release.

The McCafé concept, which started out of McDonald's Australia in 1993, serves coffee and accompanying sweet treats. Different countries serve everything from the beloved American muffin to Oreo Roll cheesecake in Japan and croissants and macarons in France and Switzerland.

As always, the new item will be available at restaurants, through the McDonald's drive-thru, and online on the McDonald's website and mobile app.

Breakfast Is An Important Meal (For Fast Food Companies)

McDonald's has dominated the fast-food breakfast market for years -- the chain offers an extensive menu, while items like the Egg McMuffin and the hash browns remain generational favorites.

The chain brings in roughly 25% of its sales before noon.

While other chains previously offered only one or two breakfast items as a "see, we have it too," recent years have brought a real breakfast explosion in the fast food space. Data from the NPD Group found that dine-in breakfast sales grew by 51% between the fall period in 2020 and 2021.

Companies like Wendy's (WEN) have been drawing on such numbers to invest heavily in menu development -- the Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain has launched a range of new breakfast sandwiches in an effort to unseat the Golden Arches.

"This was driven in part by growth in our breakfast business, which reached 8.5% of U.S. sales at the peak of our very successful Buck Biscuit promotion and global digital acceleration, which grew to approximately 10% of sales by year-end," Chief Executive Todd Penegor noted that during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in March.