McDonald's Brings Back a Popular Item

Fast food chains often experiment with introducing new products to their menus in a few ways.

One involves trying out new creations at a small number of "test restaurants" to gauge reaction to a product and see if it's worth releasing on a national level. This is, of course, great for the people who live near said locations, but a real bummer for those of us who do not (Taco Bell's (YUM) short-lived Cheez-It Tostada being a perfect example of this sad predicament).

In another approach, fast food brands toss such small steps to the curb and simply introduce new items nationally, but do so for a limited time. This allows them to do the same thing the first method does, but it also adds the allure of being limited, a status which has a proven track record of driving consumers into a FOMO-fueled frenzy where they feel they simply must go and try whatever the shiny new thing is.

As Yum Brands learned when it removed the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell's menu after 35 years, people do react when a thing they love is taken away -- or if it comes back for a limited time. So its no surprise that McDonald's (MCD) is bringing back a burger that was so loved on its first debut that customers asked for it to come back for an encore.

What Burger Is Coming Back to McDonald's?

In April, McDonald's Japan introduced a new deluxe version of a burger already on its menu. Simply called the Samurai Mac, the single and double patty versions come topped with cheddar cheese, crispy sliced onions, and a soy-flavored teriyaki sauce.

The new version, however, was called the Triple Samurai and added a third beef patty, making this a formidable option for just about any meal. Retailing for 640 yen ($5.21 U.S.), it was clearly a popular option that customers were sad to see go after its initial limited run.

Now it's coming back starting on August 24, but there's a catch -- it's only for two weeks.

Since customers showed such interest in the burger, there's another version returning for the two-week run as well. It's a BLT version of the sandwich, but it only comes with one beef patty and sells for 490 yen ($3.56). Maybe if you ask nicely, McDonald's will add a few more for you -- for an upcharge, naturally.

The Limited Edition Strategy

While some McDonald's test items never make it very far -- R.I.P. McPlant, we barely knew you -- others are much more of a sure bet. The Samurai Mac already sells well for Japan, no doubt in part due to award-winning Japanese actor Masato Sakai being featured in its promotions as a handsome samurai.

TheStreet Smarts TheStreet’s Single Smartest Insight From The Day Exclusive newsletter delivered to your inbox daily covering important investing topics pulled from TheStreet’s premium content. Cut Through The Noise

Your Personal Financial Advisor

Investing Cheat Sheet

The limited edition strategy continues to reap excellent results for the majority of fast food brands, and McDonald's is no exception. While the chain would surely see positive results at first if the Samurai Mac was added to the permanent menu, interest typically fades if an item is available all the time. There's simply more excitement, not to mention free publicity, generated by making these food items special guests that visit every once in a while.