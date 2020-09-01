McDonald's Faces Lawsuit From 50 Former Black Franchisees

More than 50 black ex-McDonald's franchisees claim in a suit that, among other things, the chain steered them to less profitable restaurants.

More than 50 black former McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report franchisees are suing the fast-food giant, alleging that it steered them to less profitable restaurants while denying them the same support given to white franchisees.

The 52 plaintiffs owned about 200 U.S. stores in the U.S. before being forced to sell them over the past decade. They are looking for compensation between $4 million and $5 million per store.

The lawsuit alleges that McDonald's sold itself as a recruiter and developer of black talent, profited from its black consumer base, and maintained a two-tier system that resulted in black franchise owners being sent on "financial suicide missions."

The Chicago company categorically denied the claims, saying in a statement that “[t]hese allegations fly in the face of everything we stand for as an organization and as a partner to communities and small business owners around the world."

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, paints McDonald's in a different light.

“The notion that McDonald’s is a friend of the black entrepreneur is complete fiction,” said James L. Ferraro, the attorney representing the franchisees.

"McDonald’s has been hemorrhaging black franchisees for decades due to blatant and implicit racial discrimination. The company will now be held accountable.”

The historic high of 377 black McDonald's franchisees in 1998 had been more than halved over the next 20-plus years, according to Ferraro's law firm.

The average annual sales of the plaintiffs of $2 million lagged McDonald's' national average of $2.7 million between 2011 and 2016 and $2.9 million in 2019.

The complaint alleges that McDonald's "candidly acknowledged it has excluded blacks for the same opportunities afforded to whites" in the 1990s.

McDonald's shares at last check were down 1.6% to $210.20.