McDonald's Debuts a Spicy New Delight

Take a bite of this new item and your tongue is sure to tingle.

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on its classics or change them up enough to try to make an old thing new again. And considering that its profit soared in 2021, that strategy clearly works well for the brand and its longstanding customer base.

But with a chain as big as McDonald's, which has locations worldwide, a strategy that works magic in one country might crash and burn in another. So while McDonald's might not seem like the most adventurous of the fast-food brands out there in the wild, you might rethink that take if you see its menus outside the states.

We're talking teriyaki sauce burgers, spicy fried chicken, cilantro sundaes, and macarons for dessert (not all at the same time, please).

And while not all of it might sound appetizing to everyone, you've got to give Mickey D's kudos for being really creative about its approaches, looking carefully at what its customers want based on where they live and personal cultural tastes.

That said, its newest sandwich is a perfect balance between a classic favorite and a daring take on something different.

What's McDonald's Spicy New Sandwich?

McDonald's Korea

McDonald's newest sandwich, the Arrabbiata Ricotta Chicken Burger, is aiming to capture the customer who loves fast food but also has an ongoing craving for all things Italian.

If you like over-encumbered sandwiches, this one is the perfect pick for you. With a white-meat-chicken patty fried in a spicy gochujang batter, a generous layer of ricotta cheese, crispy fried strips of bacon, mayo, lettuce, and topped with a spicy marinara sauce known as arrabbiata, you'll need to open wide with all your might to get this beast of a sandwich into your mouth.

It's exclusive to the South Korean market, and it's not the first time McDonald's has done one like it. Back in 2016, it released the Ricotta Cheese Shanghai Burger as a special promotion for the Rio Olympics, which was basically the same sandwich without the spicy marinara or bacon added in.

Why it Works for McDonald's

While the idea of ricotta on a chicken sandwich might not appeal to some Americans, combining it with a spicy sauce works for McDonald's Korea as it appeals to the country's passion for spicy foods.

McDonald's also has seen great success in the Korean market with its bright red Spicy McNuggets line, which will be available through May 2022. The states have a version of these as well, but the spices are, let's say, toned down.

McDonald's Korea's most interesting strategic move as of late was a partnership with global K-pop superstars BTS. It sold the BTS Meal in Asia and U.S. markets for a limited time, which rocketed sales into the millions in South Korea alone.