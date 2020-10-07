McDonald's Adds Baked Goods to Boost Breakfast Sales

McDonald's, seeking to lift breakfast sales, later this month will add an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll to its menu.

McDonald's MCD will add three new sweet dishes to its popular breakfast menu and bakery offerings in coming weeks, the chain said Wednesday.

From Oct. 28 customers can order a new apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at breakfast or later in the day at participating restaurants across the country.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost 50 years. We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup," said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy at McDonald’s USA.

Other items on the Chicago burger giant's breakfast menu include the Egg McMuffin. McGriddles and breakfast burritos along with coffee beverages under the McCafe brand.

According to CNN Business, these additions come as McDonald's finds itself struggling in a part of the day it once dominated.

"Its most notable competitor is Wendy's, (WEN) - Get Report which launched its breakfast menu earlier this year with a mix of sweet and salty items such as the Breakfast Baconator and Frosty-ccino," CNN reported

CNBC reported that McDonald’s breakfast sales have been pressured since March as many consumers work from home, disrupting their usual commutes and breakfast habits.

A few days back McDonald's introduced a meal in collaboration with the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin. This came a few weeks after McDonald's reportedly ran out of burgers due to massive demand for rapper Travis Scott's meal.

On Sept. 16 McDonald's launched its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a hot spin on the classic dish, the first tweak to the traditional recipe since 1983.

Shares of McDonald's were up 0.63% to $225.50 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.