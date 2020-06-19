McCormick, Nike and Darden Earnings on Tap in Week Ahead

S&P 500 companies posting financial results next week include one name in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts Plus portfolio.

One percent of the S&P 500 companies are slated to post financial results in the upcoming week, including Action Alerts Plus holding McCormick, as well as sports apparel maker Nike and restaurant operator Darden.

McCormick & Co. (MKC) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $148.4 million, or $1.12 a share, on sales of $1.3 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 12 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.16 a share on sales of $1.3 billion. It reported net income of $148 million.

The stock has risen 23.3% since the company last reported earnings on March 31.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $186.5 million, or $1.38 a share, on sales of $1.3 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $5.4 billion.

McCormick is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.

Nike

Also on tap next week is Nike (NKE) - Get Report, which is expected to report a loss of $37.3 million, or 11 cents a share, on sales of $7.4 billion after the market closes on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 30 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 62 cents a share on sales of $10.2 billion. It reported net income of $1.1 billion.

The stock has risen 37.2% since the company last reported earnings on March 24. In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $691.6 million, or 62 cents a share, on sales of $9.7 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $38.4 billion.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $225.5 million, or $1.70 a share, on sales of $1.2 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.76 a share on sales of $2.2 billion. It reported net income of $225.1 million. The stock has risen 74.9% since the company last reported earnings on March 19. In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting a loss of $45.4 million, or 29 cents a share, on sales of $1.6 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $7.8 billion.

IHS Markit

Other S&P 500 companies reporting during the week include IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report, which is expected to report net income of $268.5 million, or 67 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 17 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 71 cents a share on sales of $1.1 billion. It reported net income of $109.7 million.

The stock has risen 22.8% since the company last reported earnings on March 24. In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting net income of $285.5 million, or 70 cents a share, on sales of $1.1 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $4.3 billion.

Accenture

Accenture Plc (ACN) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.86 a share, on sales of $10.7 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.93 a share on sales of $11.1 billion. It reported net income of $1.1 billion. The stock has risen 29.5% since the company last reported earnings on Mar. 19.



In the upcoming quarter, analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.74 a share, on sales of $10.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $44 billion.

