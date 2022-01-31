Rep. McCaul Reportedly Tops Congress for Stock Trading

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and his family reportedly traded $66.7 million of stocks last year, the most among Congress members.

Some members of Congress and their families do a lot of stock trading. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and his family ranked No. 1 among congressional legislators in dollars of stocks traded last year: $66.7 million, MarketWatch reported.

It compiled a list of the biggest traders in Congress for 2021, according to an analysis of their disclosures by Capitol Trades and MarketWatch’s own reporting.

The disclosures of 113 members of Congress for themselves and family members show they traded $355 million of global stock last year, buying $180 million and selling $175 million. Republicans traded $201 million, compared to $154 million for Democrats, according to MarketWatch.

Legislators can report a range for the size of their transactions rather than an exact amount. Capitol Trades used the midpoint of the range as the size for each trade.

As for McCaul, the GOP leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee bought $31.4 million of stock last year and sold $35.2 million.

No. 2 on the list is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Cal.), who traded $52.7 million of stock, including $33.6 million of buys and $19.1 million of sales. He’s a member of the Armed Services, Agriculture and Oversight Committees.

No. 3 is Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), who traded $52.6 million, buying $26.2 million of stock and selling $26.4 million. He’s a member of the Foreign Affairs and Armed Service Committees.

No. 4 is Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), who traded $46.1 million, buying $15.4 million of stock and selling $30.8 million. She’s vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

No. 5 is Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), who traded $19.7 million, buying $11.4 million of stock and selling $8.3 million. He’s a member of the Armed Services and Oversight Committees.

No. 6 is Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), who traded $16.2 million, buying $7.7 million and selling $8.5 million. She’s on the Education and Homeland Security Committees.

No. 7 is Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), who traded $13.1 million, buying $12.6 million and selling $457,500. He’s on the Ways and Means Committee.

No. 8 is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal.), who traded $12 million, with all of it used to buy stocks.

No. 9 is Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), who traded $5.8 million, buying $2.7 million and selling $3 million. She’s on the Transportation and Small Business Committees.

No. 10 is Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who traded $5.4 million, buying $2.8 million and selling $2.6 million. He’s on the Ways and Means Committee.

No. 11 is Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), who traded $4.8 million, buying $72,000 and selling $4.8 million. He’s on the Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security and Science Committees.

The first senator on the list is No. 12, Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), who traded $4.3 million, buying $56,500 and selling $4.2 million. He’s on the Banking Committee.