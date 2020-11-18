TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Maven Completes $24M Financing Round to Drive Growth

Investors in Maven include TCS Capital Management, Hunt Technology Ventures LP, B. Riley Financial, Invenire Capital Partners and 180 Degree Capital.
Author:
Publish date:

Maven  (MVEN) , a technology platform company powering media brands, announced it has completed a $24 million round of financing led by new and existing investors.

The company, which owns or manages more than 250 media brands including Sports Illustrated media and TheStreet and reaches more than 150 million monthly unique visitors, plans to use the proceeds to expand the breadth and depth of its premium partnerships, reduce debt and for general corporate purposes.

The investments will support Maven's new strategy with Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and all its media publishers.

The company entered into securities purchase agreements in a series of private placements of shares of convertible preferred stock. The company’s related 8-K filings can be found here and here.

“The investments in Maven are another validation of our business model, strategy and leadership team,” said Ross Levinsohn, who was named chief executive of Maven in late August. “We continue to expand our business, drive efficiencies and margin, and look for new opportunities in the market.”

New investors include TCS Capital Management and Hunt Technology Ventures LP, with existing investors B. Riley Financial, Invenire Capital Partners and 180 Degree Capital participating.

Maven announced changes to its management and new funding back in August. Levinsohn was named the new CEO, overseeing media brands Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, replacing James Heckman.

About Maven

Maven is a best-in-class technology platform empowering premium publishers who impact, inform, educate and entertain. Maven operates the media businesses for Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, and powers more than 250 brands including History, Maxim, Ski Magazine, and Biography. 

Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol  (MVEN) .

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Climb After FAA Approval for Grounded 737 MAX, Says '100% Confident' of Safety

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow 30,000 In Sight After Pfizer Vaccine Update, Boeing Surges on FAA 737 MAX Approval

Interest Rates Will Rise Modestly in 2015, Borrowing Costs to Remain Low
TheStreet + Fisher Investments - Investor Opportunity

What do low Interest Rates Mean for Investors?

Dow Rams Through 24,000, Stocks Rally as GOP Tax Bill Looks More Likely
MARKETS

Boeing, Tesla, Pfizer, Nvidia, Target - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

PG&amp;E Plunges on Exposure to Up to $18 Billion in Damage Claims
INVESTING

PG&E Appoints Patricia 'Patti' Poppe as New CEO

college northeastern Jay Yuan Shutterstock
PERSONAL FINANCE

I Got Suspended for Breaking College Covid-19 Rules—Do I Get a Refund?

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Blasts Q3 Earnings Forecast on Digital Sales Surge: Shares Poised For Record High

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Pfizer Says Coronavirus Vaccine Reaches 95% Efficacy Rate; Shares Leap