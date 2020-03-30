Maven to Lay Off 9% of Staff, Revenue Reduced $30 Million From Pandemic

Maven Media Brands (MVEN) said Monday it will be laying off employees and senior management will see a 30% reduction in their salaries as the coronavirus pandemic impacts the company's operations.

CEO James Heckman, in a letter sent to employees, explained the company's loss of revenue and its decision to reduce its operating budget.

Job cuts will be made in all departments, the CEO said.

Maven said it cut more than $4 million in non-payroll costs by merging operating costs of TheStreet, the web site founded by Jim Cramer that it purchased in August 2019, and LiftIgniter, which Maven acquired earlier this month. Part of the savings came from a cut in general vendor agreements.

Maven said Monday it would be cutting only 6% of the editorial department of Sports Illustrated.

Maven entered a long-term partnership with Authentic Brands Group to license and operate the Sports Illustrated media business distribution rights for Sports Illustrated in June 2019.

Here is the full letter from Maven CEO James Heckman: