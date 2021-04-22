TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Mattel First-Quarter Results Beat Estimates, Led by Barbie

The toymaking titan reported a narrowed net loss on 47% higher revenue, with both figures stronger than Wall Street expected.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Mattel  (MAT) - Get Report jumped after the toy titan reported a narrowed net loss on 47% higher revenue, with dolls like Barbie and infant-toddler-preschool products including Fisher-Price leading the sales report.

Both figures were stronger than Wall Street analysts expected.

For the quarter the El Segundo, Calif., company earned posted a loss of 33 cents a share compared with a loss of 61 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted loss was a dime a share. 

Revenue reached $874.2 million from $594.1 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 38 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 35 cents, on revenue of $684.2 million.

At last check Mattel shares were trading up 8.2% at $22.60. They finished regular Thursday up 0.1% at $20.88.

Gross-profit margin widened 3.8 percentage points to 46.8%.

The company said worldwide gross billings for its Barbie doll line rose nearly 90% to $276.2 million in the quarter.

In the quarter Mattel also closed a $1.2 billion refinancing, reducing its interest costs by $40 million a year.

RealMoney Chartist Bruce Kamich: Mattel Must Consolidate to Renew Strength

In late April Berenberg analyst David Beckel upgraded Mattel to buy from hold and lifted his price target on the shares to $25 from $14.

Beckel said that both Mattel and peer Hasbro  (HAS) - Get Report have "come through the pandemic stronger than they entered."

Both companies' strategies and competitive strengths are unique, and both 'can win," the analyst wrote. He also has a buy rating on Hasbro.

A week prior Stifel analyst Drew Crum had affirmed a hold rating on Mattel while lifting his price target to $22 from $19.50.

In February Mattel offered a strong earnings outlook for the year and beyond and Citigroup raised its rating on the stock to buy from neutral.

Intel Lead
INVESTING

Intel Down After Missing Earnings Guidance Estimates

Snap Blew It, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Snap Climbs as First-Quarter Results Beat Expectations

Seagate Technology
INVESTING

Seagate Tops Estimates on Cloud Demand for Data Storage

Even With Equifax's Breach, Companies Are Taking Cyber Security Seriously
INVESTING

5 Top Gainers for Thursday: Equifax, Teradata, Nikola, Qualtrics

Dow Plunges 3,000 Points For Biggest One-day Drop Ever, Despite Donald Trump's And Federal Reserve's Efforts To Soothe US Coronavirus Worries
MARKETS

Stocks Sink on Report Biden Seeks Higher Capital Gains Tax on Wealthy

China Ready With 'precautionary Measures' To Stop Foreign Traders Causing Market Volatility, Regulator Says
INVESTING

Stock Market Thursday: Jim Cramer Shares Why Stocks May Fall

Dow Jones Lead
INVESTING

Dow Inc. Slides Despite First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Southwest Plane
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Southwest and Chipotle