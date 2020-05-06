Mattel Slides After Wider-Than-Expected First-Quarter Loss

Mattel slides after the toymaker reports a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and sales that miss expectations.

Shares of Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, the maker of Barbie dolls, slid on Wednesday after the toymaker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and sales that missed expectations as the coronavirus pandemic that forced millions to shelter in place failed to generate an uptick in toy sales.

The El Segundo, Calif. companyposted a first-quarter loss of $211 million, or 61 cents a share, wider than the $176 million, or 51 cent-a-share loss posted a year earlier and wider than the 42-cent loss expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Sales fell 14% to $594 million from $689 million a year ago. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance "due to uncertainty related to Covid-19."

Sales in North America fell 17%, mostly due to a decline in sales of toys geared to younger children such as Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Mattel said, noting that the closing of retail shops wiped out about a third of its distribution network.

The drop was partially offset by sales growth of the card game Uno and Pictionary as well as Hot Wheels and its Barbie doll and toy line. Also impacting revenue are delays to film-release plans for the likes of Hot Wheels and Barbie.

Mattel said in February it had eight movies in development, including Barbie and Hot Wheels movies it was co-producing with Warner Bros.

While the company pulled its 2020 guidance it did say it was planning for "increased demand for our products in expectation of a much-improved second half and holiday season." In the interim, the company said it expects to have credit to be "sufficient to effectively manage through Covid-19 disruption and to continue to execute strategy."

Shares of Mattel were down 7.03% at $8 in premarket trading on Wednesday.