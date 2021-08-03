TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Match, Lyft, Dogecoin and Jessica Alba – On TheStreet Wednesday
Match, Lyft, Dogecoin and Jessica Alba – On TheStreet Wednesday
Publish date:

Match Group Stock: Tinder Parent Sees Slow Recovery in India, Brazil

In the second quarter, Match's profit was 46 cents a share, trailing the analyst consensus.
Author:

Match Group  (MTCH) - Get Report shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the dating service conglomerate, which owns Match.com and Tinder, reported smaller-than-expected profit.

In the second quarter, net income totaled $140.529 million, or 46 cents a share, up from $106.786 million, or 36 cents a share, in the pandemic-depressed year-ago quarter.

The latest figure trailed the FactSet analyst consensus of 49 cents.

To be sure, revenue surged 27% to $707.76 million in the latest quarter from $555.45 million last year, topping analysts’ forecast of $693.5 million.

Match stock recently traded at $151.70, down 4% in after-hours trading. It firmed 6% in the six months through Tuesday’s close.

TheStreet Recommends

“Our business performed well during the second quarter, and we continue to be optimistic about our momentum as we enter the second half of the year,” said Chief Executive Shar Dubey.

“We are seeing a strong recovery in the U.S. and improvement in Europe as well, but important markets for us such as India, South Korea, Brazil, and Japan are further behind on the COVID recovery curve.” Further, “Against this backdrop, our business is showing clear signs of strength, with more room to run as additional markets come up the vaccination curve,” she said.

Shares fell 3.7%, to $152.65 in after-hours trading.

In May, the company posted first-quarter results that beat Wall Street forecasts. Match's revenue jumped 23% in the quarter to $668 million versus estimates of $650.7 million. Other brands saw a revenue surge of 30%.

The company earned 57 cents a share, 17 cents more than expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

Tags
terms:
Earnings
Lyft Stock Goes Higher
INVESTING

Lyft Stock: Ride-Hailing Company Narrows Loss on 'Record Hourly Earnings'

Jim Cramer on What's Next for Amgen Shares
INVESTING

Amgen Stock: Second-Quarter Earnings Top Estimates, Revenue up 5%

Zoominfo Lead
INVESTING

Five Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Under Armour, ZoomInfo, Translate Bio

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
MARKETS

S&P 500 Closes at Record High as Earnings Outweigh COVID and China Worries

TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer 7/7/21
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Is Clorox Yield Enough for Investors?

SpaceX Lead
INVESTING

Musk's SpaceX Wins Round in Texas Land Dispute

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's and FaZe Clan Partner to Promote FaZe With Videos

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Here's How to Trade Under Armour After Earnings Beat