Mastercard Posts Earnings Beat but Travel Downturn Hits Revenue - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Mastercard Posts Earnings Beat but Travel Downturn Hits Revenue

Mastercard posts better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as consumers continue to pivot to plastic, though a drop in travel due to the pandemic hits revenue.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Mastercard  (MA) - Get Report on Wednesday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings as consumers continued to pivot away from cash and toward plastic for both online and in-person transactions, though a drop in travel and leisure activity due to the pandemic led to lower transactions and revenue.

The Purchase, N.Y., company posted their-quarter adjusted income of $1.6 billion, or $1.60 a share, vs. $2.2 billion, or $2.15 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The results were slightly better than the $1.65 a share consensus forecast in a survey by FactSet.

Revenue totaled $3.8 billion, down 14% from $14.5 billion a year earlier, though above FactSet estimates of $3.96 billion. Operating expenses dropped to $1.7 billion from $1.8 billion a year earlier, while operating margin narrowed to 54.9% from 59.4%.

“We are seeing encouraging progress in the trajectory of domestic spending, while travel spending remains a challenge,” CEO Ajay Banga said in a statement. “Meanwhile, we are winning new business in core payments and are making real progress with our digital solutions, differentiated service offerings and multi-rail capabilities.”

Mastercard in June agreed to buy Finicity, a consumer-financial-data and verification-solutions company, for $825 million plus potentially an additional $160 million conditioned on the acquired company's performance.

As of Sept. 30, the company’s customers had issued 2.7 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.

During the third quarter, Mastercard said it repurchased approximately 6.5 million shares at a cost of $2.1 billion, and paid $402 million in dividends. Quarter-to-date through Oct. 23, the company repurchased roughly 1.1 million shares at a cost of $392 million, leaving $4.5 billion under the company's current repurchase program.

Shares of Mastercard were down 6.32% at $297.06 in trading on Wednesday. 

Mastercard is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member clubWant to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MA? Learn more now.

Twitter Lead
INVESTING

Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs Grilled by Senate Panel on Alleged Bias

Tiffany new
INVESTING

Tiffany Close to Revised Deal to Be Bought by LVMH

Dow Futures Plunge as China Hits Back With Tariff Hit as Trump Pushes Trade Case
MARKETS

Dow Sinks as Virus Surges in U.S. and Europe, Nasdaq Falls 3%

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon's Key Levels to Know When It Reports Earnings

Germany Lead
INVESTING

Germany Imposes Nationwide Lockdown as European Covid Infections Surge

CoreLogic Lead
INVESTING

CoreLogic, Tupperware: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Apple is the world's most admired firm, according to FutureBrand Index. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

10 Biggest Stock Losers in the Nasdaq Wednesday

What to Expect When Tupperware Posts Fourth-Quarter Results
INVESTING

Tupperware Spikes After 3rd-Quarter Results Beat Estimates