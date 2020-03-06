Mastercard Closes Sao Paolo Office and New York Site Due to Coronavirus

A Brazil-based employee traveled to an annex location near Mastercard's New York headquarters after contracting coronavirus.

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report is of the latest businesses to alter operations due to the coronavirus Friday after announcing Friday it has closed its Sao Paulo, Brazil office as well as an annex location near its New York headquarters.

A Brazil-based employee who contracted the disease traveled to the annex office in Purchase, New York, earlier in the week. The Brazil office and the New York office are both undergoing a “thorough sanitization process,” the company said.

“While it is believed that there is a low risk of this being transmitted to most of our employees who were not in close contact with this individual, we have notified our team members and they are taking the necessary actions to monitor their own health,” Mastercard said.

Earlier on Friday, Gap (GPS) - Get Report closed its New York corporate headquarters after an employee contracted the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported after viewing an internal memo informing the retailer's employees of the situation.

The infected person isn't at the office and is recovering at home, the memo said.

The Gap office, located at 55 Thomas Street in lower Manhattan, is “taking extreme precaution” in deciding to close the office while telling employees to work from home until further notice, the memo said, Bloomberg reported.

On Thursday Walmart (WMT) - Get Report announced that it was restricting all cross-border international travel to business-critical trips as the big box multi-national retailer responds to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Walmart’s chief people officer, Donna Morris, and chief medical officer, Dr. Tom Van Gilder, sent a note to Walmart associates Thursday about the new directive.