September 28, 2021
Mastercard, Verizon and the Future of Payments: What We Know So Far
Mastercard, Verizon and the Future of Payments: What We Know So Far
Publish date:

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Program

Mastercard launched a buy now, pay later program tied to its debit, credit and prepaid cards.
Author:

Mastercard  (MA) - Get Mastercard Inc. (MA) Report, the payments giant, introduced a buy now, pay later loan program, which enables consumers to pay for purchases in interest-free installments.

The program applies to its debit, credit and prepaid cards. 

“Mastercard Installments enables banks, lenders, fintechs and wallets the ability to offer BNPL experiences at merchants with flexibility across the entire acceptance network,” the company said.

Buy now, pay later is the latest fad among payment companies.

The Purchase, N.Y., company is initially rolling out the program in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. 

It’s working with Barclays US  (BCS) - Get Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR Report, Fifth Third  (FITB) - Get Fifth Third Bancorp Report, FIS, Galileo, Huntington  (HBAN) - Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Report, Marqeta  (MQ) - Get Marqeta Inc. Report, SoFi  (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report, and Synchrony  (SYF) - Get Synchrony Financial Report in the U.S., and with Qantas Loyalty and Latitude in Australia.

Mastercard stock recently traded at $352.25, down 1.3% on a down day for the overall market.

Morningstar analyst Brett Horn puts fair value at $337 for Mastercard.

“Mastercard has multiple characteristics that should draw investors’ attention,” he wrote last month.

“First, despite the evolution in the payment space, we think a wide moat surrounds the business and view Mastercard’s position in the current global electronic payment infrastructure as essentially unassailable.

“Second, Mastercard benefits from the ongoing shift toward electronic payments, which provides plenty of opportunities to utilize its wide moat to create value….

“Finally, Mastercard is something of a tollbooth business, and the company is relatively agnostic to smaller shifts in the electronic payment space.”

At the same time, "in the near term, we see the state of the economy as Mastercard’s biggest risk. 

"A downturn in the economy would slow overall growth, as Mastercard’s revenue is sensitive to the volume and dollar amount of consumer transactions."

