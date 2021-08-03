TheStreet home
Marvell, Building Cloud Business, Will Buy Innovium for $1.1 Billion

Marvell Technology, looking to build its cloud business, plans to acquire networking-chip provider Innovium for $1.1 billion of stock.
Marvell Technology  (MRVL) - Get Report, looking to build its cloud business, plans to acquire networking-chip startup Innovium for $1.1 billion of stock. 

Through the deal Marvell, the Wilmington, Del., chipmaker, aims to challenge rival Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Report and its current domination in providing chips for clients in the cloud computing space, reports say.

This is Marvell's second major cloud acquisition in recent months following its $10 billion purchase of Inphi last year. 

Marvell says it has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions and has a growing position in the enterprise and carrier segments it serves.

Broadcom's cloud customers include Amazon Web Services  (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report and others, Reuters reports.

Innovium's Teralynx product delivers "the ultra-low latency, optimized power, high performance, and innovative telemetry that are critical in today's cloud-scale data centers," Marvell said in a statement about Tuesday's purchase. 

Innovium, San Jose, Calif., is backed by a number of venture-capital firms and industry players, including Greylock Partners, BlackRock  (BLK) - Get Report, Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report and Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report. It was founded in 2014, according to Crunchbase.

By calendar 2026, the data-center market for merchant Ethernet switch silicon is estimated to grow to about $2 billion at a 15% compound annual growth rate, according to Marvell. 

Last month, Marvell reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of estimates, and analysts were mostly bullish on the company's numbers.

Marvell reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents a share on revenue of $832 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $806.7 million.

At last check Marvell shares were trading little changed at $60.61.

Marvell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MRVL? Learn more now.

