Marvell Rises on Earnings Beat

Marvell shares were rising after the company beat analysts' top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal second quarter. Guidance for the current quarter was mixed, however.

Shares of semiconductor maker Marvell (MRVL) - Get Report rose after hours Thursday after the company reported fiscal 2021 second quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

The Santa Clara-based company reported revenue of $727 million, an 11% increase year over year, with non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents per share. Analysts were expecting Marvel to report earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $724.69 million.

"While we continue to invest in advanced technologies for future growth, our team also remains focused on driving operational excellence. Through successful integration execution and continued operational discipline, we expect to drive earnings expansion in the third quarter," said CEO Matt Murphy in a press release.

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter, the company expects revenue to rise 5% year over year to $750 million with non-GAAP earnings between 22 cents and 28 cents per share. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $775.6 million with earnings of 25 cents per share.

Marvell shares were up 2.75% to $36.90 after hours despite the mixed guidance.

The company reported non-GAAP gross margins of 63.3% in the second quarter, with expectations to maintain that margin in the third quarter.

The company said its third quarter guidance takes into account the U.S. government's ongoing trade battle with "certain Chinese customers."

"We are expecting revenue growth to continue in the third quarter, driven primarily from 5G wireless infrastructure and cloud datacenter end markets" Murphy said.

Marvell shares were trending lower at the beginning of the month, along with other semiconductor peers, due to exposure to storage markets, but over the past week the stock has rebounded strongly and is up nearly 8% over the past five sessions.

Marvell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MRVL? Learn more now.