TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Marvell Technology Falls Despite Q4 Revenue Beat

Marvell reported earnings in-line with analyst expectations on revenue that topped estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of chipmaker Marvell  (MRVL) - Get Report were falling Wednesday after the company reported its fiscal fourth quarter results after the closing bell.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $798 million. Marvell was expected to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $786 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. 

"We delivered outstanding fiscal year 2021 performance, with robust revenue growth of 10%, led by our networking business which grew 22% driven by strong 5G and Cloud product ramps," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO.

For the current fiscal first quarter, Marvell widened its net revenue guidance range to between $760 million and $840 million with earnings expected to be between 23 cents and 31 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $787 million and earnings of 27 cents per share. 

"We are excited about the numerous opportunities ahead in fiscal 2022. We anticipate strong growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, projecting revenue to grow approximately 15% year on year at the mid-point of guidance," Murphy said. 

The company's first-quarter guidance takes into account U.S. government tariffs on certain Chinese customers, as well as the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

The company matched analysts earnings expectations but missed on revenue in the third quarter.

Marvell shares were down 5.0% to $43.30 at last check after hours, after falling 4.75% intraday Wednesday. The stock has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

Marvell is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MRVL? Learn more now.

5. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Buy
INVESTING

American Eagle Tops Estimates on Strong Margins

Michael's Specialty retail company
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Michaels, Alcoa, Ovid Therapeutics

Wake Up Wall Street: OPEC Members Meet to Discuss Production Cuts
MARKETS

Stocks End Lower as Nasdaq Drops and Bond Yields Jump

facebook (3)
INVESTING

Facebook to End Ban on Political Ads Starting Thursday

Jim Cramer on AMD's "Sell" Rating From Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

AMD Launches a New Advanced Gaming Card Priced at $479

Things You Didn’t Know Were Tax Deductions
Sponsored Story

6 Things You Didn’t Know Were Tax Deductions

General Electric Lead
INVESTING

General Electric Surges on UBS Share Price Target Boost

Rocket Companies IPO Lead
INVESTING

Rocket's Been Explosive but Its Chart Reveals the Volatility