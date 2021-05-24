Martin Marietta to Buy HeidelbergCement's West Coast Operations for $2.3B

Martin Marietta Materials agreed to buy HeidelbergCement's business activities in the western U.S. for $2.3 billion in cash, giving it a coast-to-coast footprint.

Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) - Get Report said Monday it has agreed to buy HeidelbergCement's Lehigh Hanson's business in California and Arizona for $2.3 billion in cash.

Shares of the Raleigh, N.C., company were rising 1.17% to $366.78 at last check

The deal with Germany's HeidelbergCement will provide Martin Marietta with a new upstream materials-led growth platform across the West Coast in the U.S., the company said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021 and includes 17 active aggregates quarries, two cement plants with related distribution terminals and targeted downstream operations, the two companies said.

The transaction includes Lehigh Hanson’s business activities in cement, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt in California, Arizona, Oregon, and Nevada, except for the

Permanente cement plant and quarry.

"Lehigh’s West Region has leading positions in some of the nation’s most attractive markets, providing Martin Marietta with access to new geographies for continued industry-leading growth," said Chairman, President and CEO Ward Nye in a statement.

"With this acquisition, our company will be well-positioned to capitalize on long-term demand drivers from increased state infrastructure investment in California and Arizona as well as continued private-sector growth across these regions," Nye added.

The Raleigh, North Carolina company said the acquisition should boost earnings per share in the first full year after completion.

"We are confident in our ability to quickly realize the benefits of this transaction following the same proven approach we took with our acquisitions of TXI and Bluegrass. Those purchases delivered significant value creation as will the addition of the Lehigh West Region," Nye said.

After the deal is closed, Martin Marietta will have a coast-to-coast geographic footprint with expanded product offerings.