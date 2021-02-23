Marriott Taps Capuano as CEO and Linnartz as President

After Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson passed away last week, the hotel chain named Tony Capuano CEO and Stephanie Linnartz president.

Marriott (MAR) - Get Report on Tuesday appointed its group president for global development, design and operations services, Tony Capuano, as the hotel chain's chief executive and a director.

Stephanie Linnartz, group president for consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses, was named president.

The news follows the passing of Arne Sorenson, former president and CEO of Marriott International, last week, after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Capuano, 55, "has played a critical role in Marriott’s growth over the last decade,” Executive Chairman J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr. said in a statement.

"He will be a terrific leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy while also navigating the market dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Capuano said he takes the helm at "a bittersweet moment.”

"Arne was a mentor, a champion and a friend to each member of his close-knit leadership team. It is because of Arne’s efforts that we are prepared to move forward with this transition," he said.

Capuano first joined Marriott in 1995 as part of the market planning and feasibility team, the company said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Capuano said he would continue with the same sort of management style as Sorenson, who before his illness was on the road more than 200 days a year visiting Marriott hotels and employees.

Capuano described the coronavirus pandemic as "the most challenging crisis in the history of the company."