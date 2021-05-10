TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Marriott Drops as Adjusted Profit Beats, Revenue Falls Short

Marriott swung to a first-quarter net loss but reported adjusted earnings ahead of analyst estimates. The stock is lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Marriott International  (MAR) - Get Report slipped after the hotel operator reported mixed first-quarter results, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of travel. 

"We were pleased to see demand improve meaningfully during the first quarter," Chief Executive Tony Capuano said in a statement. 

"We are welcoming more and more guests to our hotels as consumers are traveling again once they feel it is safe." 

Read More: Uber and Marriott Bonvoy Partner on Points Program

The Bethesda, Md., company swung to a first-quarter net loss of $11 million, or 3 cents a share. On an adjusted basis the company reported profit of 10 cents a share. Revenue fell 51% to $2.32 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting GAAP earnings of 3 cents a share, or adjusted earnings of 4 cents, on revenue of $2.38 billion.

RealMoney Chartist Bruce Kamich: A Dip in Marriott Is Likely a Buy Opportunity

The company says that recovery trajectories have been strongest in mainland China, where occupancy is near pre-pandemic levels. 

Occupancy in the country has reached 66%,nearly the same as it was in March 2019, with demand strong from both leisure and business travelers, the company said. 

Read More: Marriott Taps Capuano as CEO, Linnartz as President

Marriott reported net debt of $9.6 billion at the end of the quarter, which is about on par with the $9.5 billion in debt the company held at the end of 2020.

"As vaccines roll out around the world and government restrictions ease, I am optimistic that demand will continue to strengthen," Capuano said. 

"We have seen signs that there is a significant amount of pent-up demand, regardless of trip purpose, and we look forward to welcoming travelers in increasing numbers." 

Shares of Marriott at last check were off 2.9% at $142.41. 

Select Interior Concepts Lead
INVESTING

Select Interior Concepts Jumps On Sale of Its Design Services Group

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 300 Points, Nasdaq Sinks as Commodity Prices Jump

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

Alphabet, Facebook Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Conformis Lead
INVESTING

Conformis Climbs as FDA Clears New Knee Replacement System

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse Slips on First Quarter Loss; Missed Revenue Target

Tyson Foods
INVESTING

Tyson Foods Slides As CEO Cautions On 'Substantial' Inflation Pressure

tslive-th-0508
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Inflation, Colonial Pipeline, Dogecoin, Walmart

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Plunges Despite Beating Estimates, Announcing Stock Split