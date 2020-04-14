Marriott to Post 23% Drop in First-Quarter Revenue Per Room

Marriott estimates revenue per available room sank 23% in the first quarter and says the difficulty is likely to continue.

Marriott International (MAR) - Get Report shares rose on Tuesday, even as the hotels major illustrated the carnage covid-19 has unleashed on its operations.

Marriott, like all the other major travel-related companies, has been hammered by the coronavirus as potential travelers stay home.

The company estimates that RevPAR - revenue per available room, a key metric for hotel operators - dropped 23% in the first quarter. That includes a 20% decrease in North America, where the pandemic hit after China and Europe.

“While there have been early signs of improving demand trends in Greater China, [where the coronavirus has abated], the negative trends in the rest of the world have not yet stabilized,” Marriott said in a statement.

About a quarter of the Bethesda, Md., company’s more than 7,300 hotels are temporarily closed.

The near-term outlook is also tough.

“The company anticipates further hotel closures and erosion in RevPAR performance and does not expect to see a material improvement until there is a view that the spread of covid-19 has moderated and governments have lifted restrictions," Marriott said.

Its occupancy rate stands at about 10% in North America and below that level in Europe.

Meanwhile, the company has arranged a $1.5 billion one-year revolving-credit facility to enhance its cash position.

Marriott’s cost-cutting program, which includes furloughs for tens of thousands of workers, has reduced monthly corporate general and administrative costs by some 30% compared with what it initially budgeted for 2020, the company said.

Marriott shares recently traded at $81.81, up 4.8%, in an up broad market. The stock has dropped 47% over the past three months.