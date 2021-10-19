October 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Biden Administration to Lift International Travel Ban in November
Biden Administration to Lift International Travel Ban in November
Publish date:

Marriott Stock Falls on Downgrade by Evercore to In-Line

While the hotel industry is recovering better than many analysts anticipated, Marriott’s stock already accounts for that, Evercore said.
Author:

Marriott International  (MAR) - Get Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Report shares fell Tuesday, after Evercore ISI downgraded the giant hotel chain to in-line from outperform on valuation considerations.

To be sure, Evercore analyst Rich Hightower raised his share-price target to $160 from $145 to account for recent market activity.

The stock on Tuesday traded at $155.70, down 2.2% at last check. It has jumped 16% in the past three months amid anticipation of increased travel.

While the hotel industry is recovering better than many analysts anticipated, Marriott’s stock already accounts for that, leaving little room for the stock to rise further, Hightower wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC. 

“The shift to [in-line] is simply a valuation call,” he wrote.

TheStreet Recommends

Still, Hightower raised his earnings estimates for the hotel industry as a whole for the second half of the year. That reflects “better-than-expected fundamental performance through September, “ he said.

Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek puts fair value at $130 for Marriott.

“Narrow-moat Marriott’s second-quarter global revenue per available room improved to 56% of 2019 levels (versus 62% for Hilton), up from 42% in the first quarter (45%),” he wrote in August.

“We were encouraged to hear that U.S. group bookings for all future dates returned to 71% of pre-pandemic marks in June, up sharply from 44% in March, with rates having largely fully recovered.

“As a result, we plan to maintain our 2021 RevPAR forecast of low 60s of 2019 levels, with a full recovery by 2023. We don’t plan a material change to our $130 fair value estimate, leaving the shares slightly overvalued.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Lead
INVESTING

When To (Maybe Not) Listen to Short Reports

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Plans More Apple Shop-in-Shop Popups for Holiday Season

Belugies NFT
TECHNOLOGY

A 14-Year-Old Made Over $400K by Selling a Whale NFT

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Guggenheim's Minerd, UBS's Haefele Offer Sharp Crypto Skepticism

Wall Street Covid Lead
INVESTING

Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Stock to Rally 28% to $184? Let's Look at the Chart

Johnson &amp; Johnson
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Johnson & Johnson, Travelers, Sunnova

Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Southwest Air Ends Plan to Put Unvaccinated Staff on Unpaid Leave