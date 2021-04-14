Uber and Marriott Bonvoy Partner on Points Program

Uber and Marriott Bonvoy are partnering on a points program, as the companies prepare for a spike in travel.

Uber and the Marriott Bonvoy travel program from Marriott International (MAR) - Get Report are partnering on a points program as people once again begin traveling.

The program enables Marriott Bonvoy members to earn points toward free nights at the company's hotels and home rentals through certain ride bookings on Uber and food deliveries on Uber Eats, the San Francisco ride-share company and Bethesda, Md., hotel operator said.

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Uber - Here's Why

The program begins on Wednesday. Marriott Bonvoy members in the U.S. who link their Marriott and Uber accounts “will be able to earn points towards free night stays at 7,600 participating hotels across 30 brands and 20,000 home rentals around the world through all the ways they are already using Uber,” Uber said.

To link accounts:

- Open the Uber app and tap the menu on the top left corner.

- Tap 'Settings'

- Scroll down to tap ‘Marriott Bonvoy’ under the Rewards section.

- Tap ‘Link Account’ and then log in to your Marriott Bonvoy account.

“Once accounts are linked, you can start earning points on Uber Eats orders and qualifying rides. Point balances can be viewed on Marriott Bonvoy account profiles,” Uber said.

Some methods of earning points include:

- 6 points per dollar spent on Uber Eats orders delivered to Marriott properties (minimum $25 basket)

- 3 points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Uber Comfort, Uber Black and Premium rides

- 2 points per dollar spent on all other Uber Eats orders (minimum $25 basket)

Uber Posts Record March Bookings

For a limited time, Bonvoy members who link their accounts and make a qualifying transaction by May 31 will earn 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

At last check Marriott International shares were trading 1.9% higher at $151.60. Uber shares were little changed at $60.62.