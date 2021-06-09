Marqeta Shares Climb in Trading Debut

Margeta shares are rising on the payments processing company's first day of public trading.

Marqeta (MQ) - Get Report was climbing Wednesday as the payments processing company kicked off its first day of trading.

Shares of the Oakland, Calif., company were rising 17.5% to $31.71.

S&P 500 Nears Record High, Bond Yields Slip Ahead of Inflation Data

The company said that it sold 45.45 million shares at $27 a share in its initial public offering. It had earlier set a price range of $20 to $24 a share.

Marqeta, which was launched in 2010, helps companies issue credit and debit cards to their staff.

On a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock units, Marqeta is currently valued at $15.23 billion, based on its IPO price, according to Reuters.

Marqeta had been valued at $4.3 billion when it raised $150 million from investors in May 2020. Excluding employee stock options, the company will have a market capitalization of $14.3 billion.

The company said its customers include DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report, Uber (UBER) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report.

The Digital Transformation: How Fintech Players are Shaping the Market

In the three months ended March 31, the company said its Marqeta Platform processed $24 billion of total processing volume, or TPV, up 167% from a year earlier.

"Digital commerce is increasing rapidly," Marqeta said in the filing. "Visa estimates that from 2016 to 2022, the share of global retail commerce conducted online is expected to more than double from 9% to 19%."

The company it believes the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated these shifts to digital payments.

"Indeed, Bain & Company estimates that because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of global digital transaction volumes in 2025 will increase from 57% to 67%," the company said.

The company said the Marqeta Platform "is designed to meet the card issuing and transaction processing needs of both the new use cases created by technology innovators and the traditional use cases."