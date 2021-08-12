TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Spec Watch: Jim Cramer Is Eying Doximity, Upstart Stocks
Spec Watch: Jim Cramer Is Eying Doximity, Upstart Stocks
Publish date:

Marqeta Stock Tumbles After Posting a Loss in First Report as Public Company

Marqeta slides after posting a loss in its first report as a public company.
Author:

Marqeta  (MQ) - Get Report tumbled Thursday after the payments processing company reported a wider-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report as a public company.

Shares of the Oakland, Calif., company were down nearly 12% to $26.46

S&P 500 Rises to All-Time High but Dow Falls After Surge in Producer Prices

Marqeta, which provides payments services to customers including Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Report and DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report, reported quarterly earnings for the first time after making its stock market debut in June.

Marqeta posted a net loss of $68.55 million, or 29 cents a share, for the quarter, wider than the year-ago loss of $7.1 million, or 6 cents, due to higher employee-related costs.

 Analysts surveyed by FactSet were forecasting a loss of 7 cents a share.

TheStreet Recommends

Revenue totaled $122.3 million, up 76% from a year ago, and exceeded analysts' calls for $105.3 million.

Looking ahead, the company forecast third-quarter revenue of $114 million to $119 million, which was under estimates of $119.6 million.

Second-quarter revenue was driven by higher total processing volume from existing large customers and continued growth in processing volume from both digital banking and buy-now-pay-later customers.

Marqeta reported a 350% increase it its Buy Now, Pay Later vertical. 

Australia's Afterpay was a member of that cohort, but earlier this month Square announced a $29 billion takeover of the company.

Marqeta founder and CEO Jason Gardner said during a conference call with analysts that "Afterpay is not a top five customer in terms of volume on our platform."

"Therefore, we don't see this combination moving concentration risk significantly, trigger renegotiations or of the like," he said, according to a transcript of the call. "I would also add, both companies also have long-term agreements with Marqeta into 2024."

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Rises to All-Time High but Dow Slips After Surge in Producer Prices

Adidas Stretches Lead Over Nike as Shares Gain on Solid First Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Adidas Stock Rises on Plan to Sell Reebok to Authentic Brands

Opendoor Lead
INVESTING

How Opendoor Technologies Can Rally Another 20% After Earnings

Fidelity: High Quality Corporate Bonds Trump Treasuries
INVESTING

30-Year Bond Auction Sees Lower Foreign Demand Amid Mixed Inflation Data

Organon Lead
INVESTING

Organon Jumps on Profit Beat in First Post-Spinoff Report

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Bulls Win With Palantir After Earnings - Now What?

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown

Jim Cramer Reveals Why His Charitable Trust Traded Western Digital
INVESTING

Western Digital, Applied Materials Shares Fall Along With Micron