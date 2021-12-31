Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Greenflation Fuels These Investing Opportunities In 2022
Publish date:

MarketWatch List of Top 2022 Stocks Includes T-Mobile, GM

It also includes Electronic Arts, Ziff Davis, Callaway Golf, Sunrun, Lending Tree, James River and Celsius Holdings.
Author:

MarketWatch has put together a list of top stocks from the S&P 500 index, the S&P 400 Mid Cap and the S&P Small Cap 600.

The indices were first filtered for stocks rated buy by at least 75% of Wall Street analysts polled by FactSet. Then MarketWatch narrowed it down to the stocks that analysts expect to gain most in 2022.

For large-cap stocks, the basket includes T-Mobile US  (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report, Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report.

T-Mobile is rated buy by 81% of analysts, and analysts see upside potential of 42% next year. EA is rated buy by 77% of analysts, and is seen with upside potential of 29% next year. GM is rated buy by 84% of analysts and is seen with upside potential of 28% next year.

For mid-cap stock stocks, the list includes technology media company Ziff Davis  (ZD) , Callaway Golf  (ELY) - Get Callaway Golf Company Report and solar power company Sunrun  (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report.

Ziff Davis is rated buy by 100% of analysts, and analysts see upside potential of 50% next year. Callaway Golf is rated buy by 77% of analysts and is seen with 50% upside potential next year. Sunrun is rated buy by 77% of analysts and is seen with 113% upside potential next year.

For small-cap stocks, the ranking includes Lending Tree  (TREE) - Get LendingTree, Inc. Report, insurance company James River Group  (JRVR) - Get James River Group Holdings Ltd Report and beverage company Celsius Holdings  (CELH) - Get Celsius Holdings, Inc. Report.

Lending Tree is rated buy by 100% of analysts, and they see upside potential of 96% for it next year. James River is rated buy by 75% of analysts and is seen with a 49% upside next year. Celsius is rated buy by 75% of analysts and is seen with 50% upside next year.

