MarketWatch's Top 23 Quality Dividend Stocks

MarketWatch has chosen a basket of 23 top quality dividend stocks among the S&P 500 that includes Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Philip Morris (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report, Kellogg (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report.

The filters MarketWatch used to select the stocks were inspired by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management.

To filter the stocks, MarketWatch started with a beta of 1 or less compared to the movement of the S&P 500 index over the past year. This means a stock’s price was less volatile than the index over that period. That narrowed the pool to 275 companies.

Then the stocks were winnowed to those with a dividend of at least 3%, bringing the pool down to 57 companies.

Then MarketWatch selected the companies with revenue increases of at least 5% during the past year, pushing the total down to 32.

The next qualification: sales-per-share increases of at least 5% over the last year, leaving 24 companies. That filter takes into account share dilution that might have taken place over the past 12 months.

The final differentiator: companies that increased their regular dividends over the last year. That produced the final total of 23 companies.

In addition to those cited above, MarketWatch chose Kinder Morgan (KMI) - Get Kinder Morgan Inc Class P Report, Williams Cos. (WMB) - Get Williams Companies, Inc. Report, Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) - Get Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report, Edison International (EIX) - Get Edison International Report, Amcor (AMCR ADR) , Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Gilead Sciences, Inc. Report,

Southern (SO) - Get Southern Company Report, Entergy (ETR) - Get Entergy Corporation Report, Newmont, (NEM) - Get Newmont Corporation Report, American Electric Power (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report, Evergy (EVRG) - Get Evergy, Inc. Report, Sempra Energy (SRE) - Get Sempra Energy Report, 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - Get Federal Realty Investment Trust Report, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) - Get Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Report WEC Energy Group (WEC) - Get WEC Energy Group Inc Report and NRG Energy (NRG) - Get NRG Energy, Inc. Report.