January 5, 2022
How Can Stock Buybacks Impact Stock Prices?
MarketWatch's Top 23 Quality Dividend Stocks

The list includes Exxon Mobil, Philip Morris, Kellogg, Bristol Myers Squibb, 3M, Chevron, AbbVie, Gilead and Kinder Morgan.
  Author:
  Publish date:

MarketWatch has chosen a basket of 23 top quality dividend stocks among the S&P 500 that includes Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Philip Morris  (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report, Kellogg  (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report and Bristol Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report.

The filters MarketWatch used to select the stocks were inspired by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management.

To filter the stocks, MarketWatch started with a beta of 1 or less compared to the movement of the S&P 500 index over the past year. This means a stock’s price was less volatile than the index over that period. That narrowed the pool to 275 companies.

Then the stocks were winnowed to those with a dividend of at least 3%, bringing the pool down to 57 companies.

Then MarketWatch selected the companies with revenue increases of at least 5% during the past year, pushing the total down to 32.

The next qualification: sales-per-share increases of at least 5% over the last year, leaving 24 companies. That filter takes into account share dilution that might have taken place over the past 12 months.

The final differentiator: companies that increased their regular dividends over the last year. That produced the final total of 23 companies.

In addition to those cited above, MarketWatch chose Kinder Morgan  (KMI) - Get Kinder Morgan Inc Class P Report, Williams Cos.  (WMB) - Get Williams Companies, Inc. Report, Pinnacle West Capital  (PNW) - Get Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Report, Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report, Edison International  (EIX) - Get Edison International Report, Amcor  (AMCR ADR) , Gilead Sciences  (GILD) - Get Gilead Sciences, Inc. Report,

Southern  (SO) - Get Southern Company Report, Entergy  (ETR) - Get Entergy Corporation Report, Newmont,  (NEM) - Get Newmont Corporation Report, American Electric Power  (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report, Evergy  (EVRG) - Get Evergy, Inc. Report, Sempra Energy  (SRE) - Get Sempra Energy Report, 3M  (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, Federal Realty Investment Trust  (FRT) - Get Federal Realty Investment Trust Report, Public Service Enterprise Group  (PEG) - Get Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Report WEC Energy Group  (WEC) - Get WEC Energy Group Inc Report and NRG Energy  (NRG) - Get NRG Energy, Inc. Report.

