Market Damage is Accumulating

James 'Rev Shark' Deporre sees ongoing erosion in the markets even if it's not happening in a typical way.

The stock market isn’t in a traditional bear phase, but the damage being done is all too real for anxious investors.

“It’s ugly out there again,” said TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre said recently on Real Money. “Breadth is running more than three to one negative, new 12-month lows are back over 300, and growth stocks and small-caps are lagging badly.”

Deporre reminds investors bad markets don't scare you out -- they wear you out. “We have a good illustration of that sort of action Monday as many market players have grown weary of the action and are ready to give up,”

What makes the current situation much harder than usual is that it’s not a normal bear market. “If the major indexes reflected the action in the "average" stock, then they would be trading down 20-30% from their highs.” Rev Shark noted. “The business media would be full of talk about the ugly bear market, and the pundits would be busy trying to predict a market turn.”

What’s worse is the current market is “covered up” by the indexes and just a few stocks such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report right now. “Rather than discuss this ugly bear market action, many folks on TV are discussing how high Apple can go next year,” he added. “That isn't the sort of talk that you typically hear in a bear market.”

Rev Shark said he’s been trading for about 25 years and hasn’t seen a market that functioned like this one.

“Some pundits say that 1999-2000 was narrow, but it had an extremely different feel, which was probably due to the focus on stock-picking in the internet sector,” he said. “Unlike the current market, money didn't just rotate into bloated big-caps that had mediocre growth.”