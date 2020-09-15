Marinus Pharma, Accel Entertainment: 5 Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Social Capital Hedosophia, ExlService Holdings, Accel Entertainment, and Fiat Chrysler are some of the top gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were climbing Tuesday, driven by an extended rally in tech shares following a series of deals in the sector.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Marinus Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase Over 55%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) - Get Report was climbing after the biotech reported results from a pivotal late-stage study evaluating its drug candidate ganaxolone, designed to treat children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare type of epilepsy.

2. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II | Percentage Increase Over 35%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II (IPOB) - Get Report was advancing following news that Opendoor was going public through a merger with the blank.check company. The deal will give the residential real estate startup an enterprise value of $4.8 billion.

3. ExlService Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 9%

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) - Get Report advanced after the operations management and analytics company raised its earnings and revenue guidance for 2020. Business over the past few months rebounded better than initially expected.

4. Accel Entertainment | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) was climbing after Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella raised his price target on the slot-machine provider to $13 from $11 while affirming a hold rating on the shares. The analyst's move followed the Illinois Gaming Board reporting August videogaming terminal revenue of $164.4 million, up 16% from a year earlier.

5. Fiat Chrysler | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) - Get Report was rising after the automaker and PSA, which makes Peugeot, said they had restructured the terms of their planned merger to conserve cash, and also stepped up the promised levels of cost cutting during the coronavirus pandemic.