March Madness Hits Caesar's App, While Las Vegas Sands Stays on the Sidelines

Caesars launched its Caesars Racebook App last week, while Las Vegas Sands says it will wait before launching its own platform.

The sports betting sphere may seem saturated as the constant advertisement from Caesars (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and Bet MGM (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the airwaves.

But there is still room for innovation past betting on the big four sports in America.

Caesars recently launched Caesars Racebook App in partnership with NYRABets, the official online betting platform of the New York Racing Association.

It is now handling the inevitable wave of wagering that comes with basketball's March Madness insanity, just in time to catch fans at their most competitive.

The partnership will allow bettors to wager on marquee horse racing events, both in the U.S. and internationally. To draw bettors to the platform, Caesars Racebook will offer race replays and handicapping insights.

"Following our successful roll out of Caesars Sportsbook, we're delighted to launch Caesars Racebook in partnership with NYRA Bets," said Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital.

NYRA Bets is available in 30 states.

Caesars Enters a Crowded Market

Caesars has a strong partner in the NYRA, but it is coming into a horse racing arena that already has a lot of participants.

FanDuel offers straight-up bets on race winners while DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report currently has free pools for horse racing where users answer a series of questions about the expected outcome of the race and are paid out based on how many they get right.

BetMGM also has a horse racing mobile app that features live streaming video, race replays and wagering opportunities on some marquee events in the U.S. But BetMGM's app was only available in three states: Florida, Louisiana and Ohio, as of the end of 2021.

Las Vegas Sands Taking Its Time With Online Gaming

The Las Vegas Sands is in a period of transition as it moves beyond the Las Vegas Strip, but the company won't be expanding into cyberspace anytime soon.

It says it is taking its time before it embraces online gaming the way some of its rivals have.

"I believe there'll be a day when sports betting and iGaming are very successful businesses and we'll continue to look at the opportunity," CEO Glen Goldstein said on the company's recent earnings call.

"We'll wait patiently. It hasn't been a bad idea to wait for the last six to eight months to see how this shakes out. And there's been a lot of blood spilled."

The company says expansion in Asia is their top priority, calling it its "first order of business." But the company also still plans to monitor online gambling "as the difficulties continue."

Las Vegas Sands Future Beyond The Strip

Last month, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report agreed to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations, including the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $6.25 billion, to a combination of companies.

The move comes as the company shifts its focus from its namesake to other destinations around the world, namely Asia.

"You may know, our company is divided primarily into three material areas, the most important being Asia, the portfolio in Macao and Singapore," Goldstein said.