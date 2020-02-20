A report says Marathon Petroleum is negotiating exclusively to sell its Speedway gas station unit to Seven & i Holdings for about $22 billion.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) - Get Report rose Thursday after a report said the company was negotiating exclusively to sell its Speedway gas station unit to Seven & i Holdings for about $22 billion.

Speedway has 4,000 stores. Seven & I is the Japanese company that controls 7-Eleven. It is working on financing for a deal, which could be announced as soon as next week, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

In a stock-exchange filing Thursday, Seven & i said it was mulling several strategies, including partnerships and acquisitions.

Private-equity firm TDR Capital also has expressed interest in Speedway, Bloomberg reported last week. TDR could blend Speedway with another of its portfolio companies, U.K. gas-station operator EG Group.

Marathon Petroleum’s stock has sagged over the past 16 months, dropping 29% since Oct. 1, 2018. That decline stemmed from trouble in the refining industry as a whole and concern about the debt Marathon incurred from its $23 billion purchase of fellow refiner Andeavor in 2018.

Last year, Marathon Petroleum opted to split up, under pressure from activist investors such as Elliott Management and D.E. Shaw. In addition, CEO Gary Heminger said he would exit.

It’s still possible that Marathon Petroleum will decide to spin off rather than sell Speedway. In October, the company said it would do just that - in a tax-free distribution to shareholders - sometime this year.

Marathon Petroleum officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

At last check, Marathon Petroleum shares traded at $59.95, up 3.92%. The stock has slumped 8% in the last year.