TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Marathon Patent Among Crypto-Adjacent Stocks Tumbling With Bitcoin

Bitcoin's big two-day decline is also affecting stocks such as Marathon Patent and MicroStrategy.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Cryptocurrency-adjacent stocks are taking a bath in conjunction with a major two-session drop in prices for bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency. 

Shares of crypto mining firm Marathon Patent  (MARA) - Get Report dropped 12.6% Monday to $20.70 after reaching a valuation of over $1 billion last week thanks to the meteoric rise of bitcoin to near $42,000 per coin.

Likewise, enterprise analytics software services provider MicroStrategy  (MSTR) - Get Report shares dropped 8% to $489.08 per share Monday morning. CEO Michael Saylor announced in August that his company will be using bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. Since then, the company has purchased 70,470 bitcoins that are currently valued at around $2.2 billion. 

Last week, the total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies rose above $1 trillion as bitcoin led a dramatic jump in valuation. 

On Sunday and Monday, however, Bitcoin posted its worst two-day drop since March, sliding as much as 21%  as investors moved to perceived safe-haven assets -- in this case not bitcoin.

Bitcoin hit a record high of nearly $42,000 on Friday on continued interest in the digital currency as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the falling dollar. The price of bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past 12 months.

However, stocks fell on Monday as investors recalibrated their strategies amid expectations that proceedings to impeach current President Donald Trump will move forward, and as a surge in coronavirus infections continued to pummel the U.S.

At last check, bitcoin prices were down 12.6% to $30,869 per coin, giving the digital currency a market capitalization of $574 billion. 

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Lower as Wall Street Confronts Risks to Record Rally

26 office depot Kit Leong : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Office Depot Parent Soars on Staples $2.1 Billion Takeover Offer

Sprint T-Mobile Lead
INVESTING

T-Mobile to Issue $2 Billion in Bonds to Finance Spectrum Buying

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING

GameStop Names 3 New Directors in Accord With Activist RC

Crocs Lead
INVESTING

Crocs Rises as Raised 4th-Period Sales Outlook Beats Estimates

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Social Media Stocks, Bitcoin, Nio, Stock Market Monday

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Talks Marijuana Money
CANNABIS

Cannabis Stocks Watchlist: Marijuana Deal Falls Apart

Screen Shot 2021-01-11 at 7.17.40 AM
INVESTING

NIO Jumps Following Reveal of Tesla-Competing Sedan In China