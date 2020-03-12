Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days on Coronavirus Concerns

Major League Soccer said Thursday it will suspend its season for 30 days, joining a growing list of sports leagues, organizations and tournaments halting operations in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our clubs were united (Thursday) in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We’d like to thank fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

MLS is following other soccer leagues around the world, including Serie A in Italy being suspended until at least April 3, Spain’s premier soccer league, La Liga, has stopped play for at least two weeks after Real Madrid put its team under quarantine.

U.S. Soccer announced the United States men's and women's soccer teams have canceled their international friendlies in March and April.

The National Basketball Assocation said in a statement late Wednesday it was suspending all future games until further notice because a player on the Utah Jazz team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NCAA announced Tuesday the men and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance.

The National Hockey league told its teams to cancel player gatherings and practices on Thursday, but didn't suspend the season. The San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets said on Wednesday that they will play future home games without fans in the stands.