January 3, 2022
Greenflation Fuels These Investing Opportunities In 2022
Major Endowment Chair Says Stocks Could Drop 15% in 2022

Dennis Gartman, chairman of the University of Akron Endowment, says the Fed may raise interest rates four times this year.
Dennis Gartman, chairman of the University of Akron Endowment, says stocks could fall 10% to 15% this year, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

“The advent of a bear market will come when the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy, and that will be later this year, no question,” Gartman, former publisher of “The Gartman Letter,” told Bloomberg Radio Monday.

The median forecast of Fed officials calls for three rate hikes this year, and Gartman said there could be four. So he sees a gradual stock market slide.

“I think it’ll be a slow, laborious decline in prices, not a crash of any sort of any substance,” he said “It’s a matter of being less involved in the market. Going to the sidelines in a quiet and reasonable manner I think is the proper way to trade for the next year or two.”

Gartman’s more hawkish forecast stems partly from the addition of strong anti-inflation voters to the Fed’s policymaking Federal Open Market Committee this year.

The FOMC voters will likely offer strong support for raising interest rates, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George is one of the most hawkish new voters, The Journal notes. She dissented in over 50% of her past FOMC votes, always voting in favor of tighter monetary policy than the consensus.

Gartman said the Fed could raise its federal funds rate target now zero to 0.25% by a full percentage point this year.

With the S&P 500 ending last year at 4,766, a 10% decline would put it at 4,289 and a 15% decrease at 4,051. 

