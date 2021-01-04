Magellan Health, FLIR Systems: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Magellan Health, FLIR Systems, Brookfield Property Partners, ViewRay and Pandion Therapeutics are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were sliding Monday, dragged down by an increase in coronavirus infections and fears of tougher restrictions and lockdowns.

Here are some of the big stock gainers in the market on Monday.

1. Magellan Health | Percentage Increase 12.6%

Magellan Health (MGLN) - Get Report was rising after the healthcare management company agreed to be acquired by healthcare insurer Centene (CNC) - Get Report for $95 a share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

2. FLIR Systems | Percentage Increase 18.4%

Shares of FLIR Systems (FLIR) - Get Report climbed following news that Teledyne Technologies (TDY) - Get Report would be buying the thermal image technology and hardware provider in a cash-and-stock deal valued at roughly $8 billion.

3. Brookfield Property Partners | Percentage Increase 13.2%

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - Get Report advanced after Brookfield Asset Management said it and some of its institutional partners proposed buying out other investors in the real estate company in a deal valuing the mall operator at $5.9 billion.

4. ViewRay | Percentage Increase 34.2%

ViewRay (VRAY) - Get Report soared after the medical device maker announced projected results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

The company said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to total $18 million, up from $17 billion a year ago, and higher than the FactSet consensus estimate of $10.74 million. Full-year revenue is expected to total $57 million, down from $88 million a year, but ahead of Wall Street's call for $49.95 million.

5. Pandion Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 36%

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics (PAND) climbed after the biopharma announced positive top-line data from its Phase 1a single-dose, healthy volunteer clinical trial for PT101, being developed to treat ulcerative colitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases.