Macy's Upgraded as J.P. Morgan Calls Guidance 'Conservative'

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Macy's after the retailer's second-quarter report. He also lifted his price target to $25.

Macy’s (M) - Get Report shares rose on Friday, extending Thursday’s surge, as J.P. Morgan upgraded the vaunted department-store chain to neutral from underweight.

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss acted after Macy's' fiscal 2021 second-quarter earnings report Thursday. He also lifted his price target to $25 from $19.

The stock recently traded at $22.17, up 2.6%, after a 20% jump Thursday. It has leaped 47% in the past six months amid enthusiasm about the then-easing pandemic.

Macy's posted much stronger-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended July 31, raised its full-year profit outlook and reinstated its dividend.

That came as post-pandemic shoppers shifted spending from online retailers to brick-and-mortar stalwarts.

Macy’s financial results for the first half of the fiscal year indicate a favorable “fundamental inflection” that’s “too hard to ignore,” Boss said, according to Bloomberg.

Macy’s guidance for the second half was “conservative,” he said. The sales/gross margin-accretive average unit retail gains will likely continue through the first half of next year, he said.

There’s potential for recovery of the $860 million in tourism-related losses in the second half of next year and in 2023, Boss said.

Macy's said adjusted earnings for the latest quarter came in at $1.29 a share, swinging from a loss of 81 cents a share in the year-earlier period. The latest figure blasted the Wall Street consensus forecast of 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose 59% to $5.65 billion, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $5.01 billion.

Macy's reinstated its dividend at 15 cents a share.