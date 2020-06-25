Macy's Will Cut 3,900 Jobs Amid Coronavirus Restructuring; Shares Slide

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said the job cuts were part of a plan to 'to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales".

Macy's Inc. (M) - Get Report said Thursday it will cut nearly 4,000 jobs as it moves to lower costs and streamline its business following store closures linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's said it will eliminate 3,900 corporate and management positions, while reducing staff across its portfolio of stores and supply chain, as it anticipates weaker near-term sales in the months ahead. The job cuts are expected to generate $365 million in savings for the retailer's fiscal year, but will likely hit second quarter earnings by around $180 million.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our business. While the re-opening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales,” said CEO Jeff Gennette. “These were hard decisions as they impact many of our colleagues. I want to thank all of our colleagues – those who have been active and those on furlough – for helping us get through this difficult time, and I want to express my deep gratitude to the colleagues who are departing for their service and contributions."

"We look forward to welcoming back many of our furloughed colleagues the first week of July,” he added.

Macy's shares were marked 3.6% lower in early trading following the announcement to change hands at $6.52 each, a move that extends the stock's year-to-date decline past 61.5%.

Earlier this month, Macy's raised $4.5 billion in fresh financing and posted a better-than-expected update on its first quarter profits.

The retailer said it will likely post a first quarter loss of $2.03 per share, firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.34 per share, while noting improving e-commerce trends. Net sales, Macy's said, were forecast at $3.02 billion.

Macy's will report first quarter earnings on July 1.

The stock hit an all-time low of $4.38 on April 1 after it was dumped from the S&P 500 after shedding more than 70% of its value since the start of the year.

In early March, the iconic retailer said it would furlough around 130,000 employees nationwide, and slash pay and benefits for its top executives, as coronavirus closures and 'shelter-at-home' orders keep its stores closed between March 18 and May 4.