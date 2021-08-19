August 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says the American Consumer Froze in July
Jim Cramer Says the American Consumer Froze in July
Publish date:

Macy's Stock Leaps After Smashing Earnings Forecast, Reinstating Dividend

Macy's will reinstate a 15 cents per share dividend, payable on October 1, while authorizing a $500 share buyback plan.
Author:

Macy's  (M) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, and raised its full-year profit outlook while reinstating its dividend, sending shares higher in pre-market trading.

Macy's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, came in at $1.29 per share, up from a loss of 81 cents per share over the same period last year and blasting the Street consensus forecast of 18 cents per share. Group net sales, Macy's said rose 58.6% to $5.647 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $5.01 billion tally. 

Macy's also said it would reinstate its dividend at 15 cents per share, payable on October 1, while authorizing a $500 million share buyback.

Looking into the 2022 financial year, Macy's said it sees net sales in the region of $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion, up from $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion, with adjusted earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.75 per share.

TheStreet Recommends

 “Second quarter results were strong across all three nameplates and surpassed our expectations. Our momentum in the first quarter accelerated in the second quarter as we successfully reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger customers with new brands and categories,” said CEO Jeff Gennette. “Through the Macy’s portfolio and our omnichannel approach, we provide a compelling, seamless integration between physical stores and digital shopping to most effectively meet the needs of our customers."

"The Polaris strategy is working. We have meaningfully improved the fundamentals and overall health of our business, and we are well underway building a stronger Macy’s for the future," he added.  

Macy's shares were marked 5.15% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $19.00 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 69%.

Kohl's Lead
INVESTING

Kohl's Stock Active After Blasting Earnings, Boosting 2021 Outlook

Massive Selloff Across the Board; Dow Jones Down 334 Points
MARKETS

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day and Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know

used car dealer sale lot sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Used Cars Fetching the Highest Prices

HubSpot Is Spot On With Delivering Results to Investors and Customers
INVESTING

HubSpot and Upstart - Two Cloud Software Stocks Worth Paying Up For

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Stock Jumps on Game-Driven Earnings, Forecast Beat; Arm Deal 'Taking Longer'

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble as Fed Tapering, COVID Concerns Grip World Markets

13 wells fargo Roman Tiraspolsky : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Stock Dips Slightly as Bank Revives Personal Credit Lines

General Electric Could Still Get Eaten Alive by the Bears
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Home Depot, Ford, Disney