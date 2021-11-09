Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Will Macy's Split Its E-commerce and Brick-and-Mortar Businesses?
Macy's Lifts Minimum Wage to $15, Adds Education Aid

Once the pay increase is completed, the average base pay for Macy's workers will be above $17 an hour, it said.
Macy’s  (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report said Tuesday that it’s increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour by next May and will expand education benefits, as the race for workers heats up among companies.

Once the pay increase is completed, the average base pay for the iconic department-store chain’s workers will be above $17 an hour. And average total pay will be $20 an hour, it said.

As for the benefits, beginning in February, Macy’s will provide a $35 million debt-free education program.

It will cover 100% of workers’ tuition, books and fees for high school completion, college prep, English language learning, associate and bachelor’s degrees, bootcamps and professional certificates.

Macy’s corporate and hourly staff also will receive one additional flexible paid holiday.

Macy’s stock on Tuesday traded at $30.75, down 1.5% at last check. It has skyrocketed 172% so far this year, with consumer demand soaring, as the pandemic eases. The surge compares to a 25% gain for the S&P 500.

Morningstar analyst David Swartz puts fair value for the stock at $20.50.

“We believe no-moat Macy’s is struggling to stay relevant, as consumers have many choices,” he wrote in September.

“Moreover, its problems have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, which caused a 29% drop in its revenue in 2020 and a nearly $1 billion adjusted operating loss. Unfortunately, we think Macy’s large fleet of more than 500 full-line stores limits its options.

“While Macy’s operates stores in most top-tier U.S. malls, it also operates scores of stores in weaker malls, some of which may not fully recover from shutdowns and the economic fallout of the pandemic.” 

InvestingRetailStocks
