Macy's credits government stimulus, the vaccine rollout and its Polaris strategy for strong first-quarter earnings.

Macy's (M) - Get Report was advancing Tuesday after the department store operator beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its full-year guidance as the company looks to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Shares of the New York company were up 5% to $20.12 in premarket trading.

Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, reported net income of $103 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.6 billion, or $11.53 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came to 39 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus had called for a loss of 39 cents.

Sales totaled $4.71 billion, up from $3.02 billion a year ago; analysts called for sales of $4.36 billion. Digital sales in the quarter grew 34%.

Comparable sales rose 62.5% on an owned basis and up 63.9% on an owned plus licensed basis compared with 2020.

Looking ahead, Macy's forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $1.71 to $2.12 a share, up from an earlier range of 40 cents to 90 cents a share. Analysts estimated earnings of 85 cents.

Full-year 2021 sales are projected to range $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion, compared with $19.75 billion to $20.75 billion earlier. Analysts have been calling for sales of $20.66 billion.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO, said in a statement that the results were driven by the positive effects of the government stimulus program and expanding vaccine rollout, along with accelerated execution of the company's Polaris strategy, which is aimed at returning Macy's to profitability.

"Customers are shopping categories that have been strong throughout the pandemic, including home, fine jewelry and watches, fragrance and luxury items," Gennette said. "And we’re encouraged by the improvement we’re seeing in special occasion categories as customers begin to travel and return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle."

Last year, Macy's was cutting jobs and closing stores due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy's also posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings in February .