TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Macy's Rises Sharply on Full-Year Guidance Boost

Macy's credits government stimulus, the vaccine rollout and its Polaris strategy for strong first-quarter earnings.
Author:
Publish date:

Macy's  (M) - Get Report was advancing Tuesday after the department store operator beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its full-year guidance as the company looks to recover from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Shares of the New York company were up 5% to $20.12 in premarket trading.

Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Fisker, Wells Fargo - 5 Things You Must Know

Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, reported net income of $103 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.6 billion, or $11.53 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came to 39 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus had called for a loss of 39 cents.

Sales totaled $4.71 billion, up from $3.02 billion a year ago; analysts called for sales of $4.36 billion. Digital sales in the quarter grew 34%.

Comparable sales rose 62.5% on an owned basis and up 63.9% on an owned plus licensed basis compared with 2020.

Looking ahead, Macy's forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $1.71 to $2.12 a share, up from an earlier range of 40 cents to 90 cents a share. Analysts estimated earnings of 85 cents.

Full-year 2021 sales are projected to range $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion, compared with $19.75 billion to $20.75 billion earlier. Analysts have been calling for sales of $20.66 billion.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO, said in a statement that the results were driven by the positive effects of the government stimulus program and expanding vaccine rollout, along with accelerated execution of the company's Polaris strategy, which is aimed at returning Macy's to profitability.

"Customers are shopping categories that have been strong throughout the pandemic, including home, fine jewelry and watches, fragrance and luxury items," Gennette said. "And we’re encouraged by the improvement we’re seeing in special occasion categories as customers begin to travel and return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle."

Last year, Macy's was cutting jobs and closing stores due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy's also posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings in February .

Sarepta Craters After FDA Rejection of Muscular Dystrophy Drug
INVESTING

Sarepta Higher After Progress With Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial

Stocks Rose in January, but Investors May Not Be So Lucky in February
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Trade Lower After Walmart and Home Depot Earnings

tslive-thumb_th-0518
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on AT&T, Amazon, Cloud Stocks, Home Depot

Due to the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in recent years, crypto mining has become a popular way for many people to make money. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Bitcoin Extends Slide After China Issues Stark Virtual Currency Warning

AMC Entertainment Looks to Reassure Investors It Does Not Rely on Wanda
INVESTING

AMC Entertainment Surges as Meme Stock Fever Returns

home-depot-and-infineon-technologies---earnings-round-up
INVESTING

Home Depot Blasts Earnings Forecast Amid 'Unprecedented' Project Demand

Performance Food Group to Acquire Rival Reinhart for $2 Billion
INVESTING

Core-Mark to Be Bought by Performance Food Group for $2.5 Billion

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Smashes Earnings Forecast as Biden Stimulus Boosts Spending