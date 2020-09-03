Macy's, Carnival: 5 Big Stock Gainers for Thursday

Macy's, Sutro Biopharma, Carnival, John Wiley & Sons and Five Below are rising in a down market Thursday.

Stocks were tumbling Thursday in sharp contrast to the recent record-breaking results as investors move out of the tech sector.

Nevertheless, some stocks were climbing and here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Macy's | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Shares of Macy's (M) - Get Report were climbing after the retailer on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and better-than-forecast same-store sales amid a rebound in consumers’ appetite for clothing and accessories, particularly online. Same-store sales fell 34.7%, nearly twice the 18.7% drop analysts had been expecting. However, that was offset by a 53% gain in digital sales.

2. Sutro Biopharma | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) - Get Report shares were rising after the company said its ongoing Phase I dose-escalation trial of STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer demonstrated promising efficacy and safety profile in a heavily pretreated patient population not selected based on receptor expression.

3. Carnival Corp. CCL | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Carnival Corp. (CCL) - Get Report was advancing as the cruise ship operator plans to resume cruises out of Italy on Sunday after passenger cruises have been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Carnival also plans to have its Germany-based AIDA Cruises resume sailings on Nov. 1. Carnival's stock has tumbled skidded 65% year to date.

4. John Wiley & Sons | Percentage Increase Over 5%

John Wiley & Sons (JWA) was rising after the publishing and research company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. Brian Napack, president and CEO said Wiley's strategies in open research and online education "are paying off with unprecedented gains in Research article output and content consumption, strong online enrollment growth, and record new adoption of digital courseware."

5. Five Below | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report was climbing after the after the specialty value retailer’s second-quarter revenue of $426.1 million beat analysts’ expectations of $405.8 million. Quarterly sales improved by 2.1% over a year ago, driven mostly by the gradual reopening stores. The company reported earnings of 53 cents per share, way ahead of Wall Street's call for 14 cents, and up from 51 cents per share a year ago.