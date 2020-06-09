Macy's Shares Jump After Retailer Bags $4.5 Billion in New Financing, Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Forecast

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said the cash will provide "sufficient flexibility and liquidity to navigate our current environment and fund our business for the foreseeable future."

Macy's Inc. (M) - Get Report shares jumped higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after the struggling retailer raised $4.5 billion in fresh financing and posted better-than-expected update on its first quarter earnings.

Macy's said it raised $1.3 billion from the sale of senior secured notes maturing in 2025, alongside $3.15 billion from a new credit agreement that is secured by the retailers existing assets. Macy's said the cash will provide sufficient liquidity to address its business needs, including the purchase of new inventory and the repayment of upcoming debt maturities over the next two years.

The group also said it will likely post a first quarter loss of $2.03 per share, firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.34 per share, while noting improving e-commerce trends. Net sales, Macy's said, were forecast at $3.02 billion

“We are pleased with the strong demand from new investors in our notes issuance, which allowed us to tighten pricing and increase the size of the offering," said CEO Jeff Gennette. "The high quality of our real estate portfolio positioned us well to execute this offering. Additionally, the continued commitment from our bank group allowed us to more than double the size of our existing revolving credit facility."

“Combined with our ongoing Polaris initiatives, we are confident this liquidity will ensure Macy’s, Inc. remains a strong company to work for, invest in and partner with,” he added.

Macy's shares were marked 9.1% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $10.32 each, a move that would still leave the stock nursing a year-to-date decline of around 40%.

The stock hit an all-time low of $4.38 on April 1 after it was dumped from the S&P 500 after shedding more than 70% of its value since the start of the year.

In early March, the iconic retailer said it would furlough around 130,000 employees nationwide, and slash pay and benefits for its top executives, as coronavirus closures and 'shelter-at-home' orders keep its stores closed around the country.