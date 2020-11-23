Macy's, DPW Holdings: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

Stocks were rising following additional progress on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Here are five of the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. DPW Holdings | Percentage Increase 158%

DPW Holdings (DPW) - Get Report surged after the tech investor said that one of its holdings is trying to place electric-vehicle chargers at fast-food restaurants. The company said its Coolisys Technologies “has established a program targeting both national and regional fast-food franchisees to install the ACECool electric-vehicle chargers as a part of a revenue-sharing program."

2. Front Yard Residential | Percentage Increase 22%

Front Yard Residential (RESI) - Get Report advanced after the real estate company said that it amended its merger agreement with a partnership led by Pretium and including funds managed by Ares Management (ARES) - Get Report. The move increases the consideration payable to Front Yard holders to $16.25 a share cash from $13.50.

3. Ideanomics | Percentage Increase 61%

Shares of Ideanomics (IDEX) - Get Report leaped after the company said it was investing another $1.3 million into the electric-tractor company Solectrac. Last month, the company acquired 14.7% of Solectrac, Inc. for $1.3 million. This recent investment increases Ideanomics' ownership to 24%.



4. CIIG Merger | Percentage Increase 33%

CIIG Merger (CIIC) climbed after reports that Arrival, a U.K. electric-van startup, was going public through a merger with the special-purpose-acquisition company. Arrival said it would receive roughly $660 million from the deal, which is due to close in the first quarter.

5. Macy's | Percentage Increase 15%

Iconic retailer Macy's (M) - Get Report was advancing following more positive news about a Covid-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report said that its coronavirus vaccine, developed in concert with Oxford University, reached a 90% efficacy rate in certain doses following late-stage trials in the U.K. and Brazil.