Lyft Taps Amazon, Disney Veteran Elaine Paul as CFO

Paul has worked at Amazon Studios and Disney in the past and led teams across finance, strategy, analytics and technology.

Ride-hailing service Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report on Thursday appointed former Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report finance executive Elaine Paul as its chief financial officer.

"Elaine is a seasoned leader with a commanding record of driving growth in tech and consumer-facing industries,” said Lyft Co-Founder and Chief Executive Logan Green in a statement. "We’re excited to have her bring this experience to Lyft."

Paul will succeed Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts, who is stepping down but will remain an advisor with Lyft until June 2022 to assist with the transition, the company said.

“Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities. Logan and John [Zimmer] are deeply committed to improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation and their passion is contagious,” said Paul in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft’s next phase of scale and innovation," she added.

Paul joins Lyft next month on Jan. 3.

“Building the future of transportation requires new, disruptive approaches. Elaine has made a career of thinking differently in established markets and knows how to create incredible value for both the business and our customers," Green added.

Previously Paul was chief financial officer and vice president finance for Amazon Studios, the division that produces original shows, films and tv content for the tech giant's Prime Video and studio services.

Since 2019, Paul was responsible for portfolio and financial planning for Amazon’s global slate of original film and television programming, studio operations, and Prime Video Marketing Finance.

In addition to finance, Paul also oversaw Amazon's teams for strategy, business intelligence and advanced analytics, Lyft said.

Before Amazon, Paul was CFO of streaming service Hulu (HULU) for six years.

Before Hulu she spent 19 years at media and entertainment giant Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report in senior finance, strategy and business development roles. She was senior vice president of corporate strategy, business development and technology.

Paul holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and B.A. in Economics and History with Distinction from Stanford University.

Shares of Lyft ended off 4% at $39.47.