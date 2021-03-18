Lyft Sees a Smooth Ride for Passenger Volume in 2021

Lyft expects to more than double weekly ridership year over year through the rest of the year.

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report were rising Thursday after the ride hailing service said that last week's rider volume was its best in the 12 months since pandemic lockdowns began last March.

Last week was also the first time this year Lyft saw year-over-year growth in riders.

The San Francisco company now expects to post positive weekly ride-hailing growth on a year-over-year basis through year's end -- barring a significant reversal in COVID-19 trends.

Starting next week Lyft expects weekly ride volume to more than double year over year, according to Thursday's blog.

The company credits its positive outlook to the fact that more than 22% of the U.S. population has received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, with over 110 million doses administered.

On Wednesday, Lyft was added to Wedbush Securities' Best Ideas list.

Analyst Dan Ives raised his one-year price target on the ride-hailing company to $85 from $72 to reflect a stronger reopening trajectory into the second half of 2021 and 2022 as well as improved profitability, and long-term opportunities for stronger revenue per rider.

“We continue to believe the ride-sharing stalwarts Uber (UBER) - Get Report and Lyft are well-positioned to see a springboard of consumer demand bounce back as a vaccine gets deployed to the masses by this summer and more start to return to the office and traveling rebounds significantly,” Ives wrote in a research note.

Ives maintained his outperform rating and $85 price target on Lyft.

Both Uber and Lyft have been slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, though analysts have been upbeat about Uber’s food-delivery business, which has grown during U.S. economic lockdowns.

Lyft shares at last check were up 2.2% to $67.38. Uber shares added 1.1% to $56.98.

