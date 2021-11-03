Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Rivian IPO: Everything We Know so Far
Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Ride sharing company rises after results, boosting rival Uber as well
Lyft Inc.  (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report posted a surprise profit Tuesday, saying it’s seeing a return of drivers and trips to airports and on weekends.

The company reported revenue of $864 million for the latest quarter, slightly ahead of estimates. It posted earnings per share of 5 cents, vs. analyst estimates of a loss of 3 cents a share.

"We had a great quarter,” said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft in a statement. “Driver supply materially improved in Q3, up nearly 45% versus last year, reflecting strong new driver trends."

The company said it anticipates improved service and pricing in the fourth quarter. "Given our success onboarding new drivers and expected supply tailwinds, we anticipate our service levels will naturally improve in Q4 and lead to lower prices," said Brian Roberts, chief financial officer of Lyft, in the statement.

Shares of Lyft rose $5.83, or 12.9% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock had lost 2.3% in the regular session.

Ride-sharing rival Uber   (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report also saw its shares rise following the report.

Uber shares rose $2.79 or 6.5%, to $45.68 in after-hours trading. The stock had fallen 3.3% in the regular session.

Uber is expected to post its latest financial results on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the company to report a loss of 33 cents a share on sales of $4.42 billion. 

Ride sharing companies suffered badly during the peak of the COVID-19 shutdowns, as travel fell sharply, and drivers chose to stay home to avoid exposure.  Uber saw some benefit from its food delivery operations that cushioned part of the blow.

