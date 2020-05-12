Lyft Plans Offering of $650 Million in Convertible Debt

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report said Tuesday it intends to offer $650 million in convertible debt due 2025 as the ride-sharing company sees business plummet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company were falling 1.2% to $30.98 in premarket trading.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lyft, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Lyft’s common stock or a combination of both, at Lyft’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Lyft said it plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and expenditures and potential acquisitions.

Lyft also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $97.5 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

Lyft has suffered during the coronavirus economic shutdown amid U.S. stay-at-home orders and has experienced an estimated 75% drop in rides in April. Last week, Lyft reported growth in first-quarter revenue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic poses a formidable challenge to our business, we are prepared to weather this crisis,” said Lyft CEO Logan Green in a statement. “We are responding to the pandemic with an aggressive cost reduction plan that will give us an even leaner expense structure and allow us to emerge stronger. Our competitive resilience and commitment to our culture and values will put Lyft in the best position to deliver on our mission of improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.”