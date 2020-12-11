TheStreet
Lululemon's Q3 Beat: What Wall Street Is Saying

Lululemon received mostly bullish notes from analysts following its third quarter beat, although shares dipped.
Lululemon  (LULU) - Get Report shares were falling 0.97% in pre-market trading Friday to $365.50 despite the upscale athleisure retailer reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates for the period. 

Here is what Wall Street is saying about Lululemon's quarter:

Deutsche Bank (Buy rating maintained, PT raised to from $396 to $402)

LULU faces a high earnings bar each quarter, but it easily surpassed it in 3Q, in our view. Revenue grew 22% vs. guidance of up MSD-HSD and earnings also topped 20% growth YOY compared to LULU’s forecast for a 15%-20% decline. LULU also acknowledged that Holiday trends were strong QTD; however, the company was once again prudent in its go-forward outlook given capacity restrictions in stores and the potential of sales being pulled forward. That conservatism may limit stock appreciation in the near-term, but we believe over the medium- to long-term, LULU’s unique growth profile will drive a much higher share price.

-Paul Trussell

Piper Sandler (Overweight rating maintained, PT raised from $396 to $490)

We are pleased by the strong sales acceleration in Q3 to 22% Y/Y (vs. 2% in Q2). On a two-year stack basis, sales grew 44% -- particularly impressive given store productivity was at 83% vs LY tied to capacity constraints. Q3 growth was led by a 94% increase in digital. Gross margins were up Y/Y for the first time in 2020, hitting a record level for 3Q. International was +45% Y/Y--accelerating from 37% last quarter with China +100% & Europe eCom +160%. We are pleased to see men's rebound to double-digit growth (+14% Y/Y) and women's resume to pre-COVID levels at 22% Y/Y.

-Erinn Murphy

Credit Suisse (Outperform rating maintained, PT raised from $425 to $430)

LULU listed multifaceted initiatives to drive top-line growth in the post-COVID year (product innovation like footwear, loyalty roll-out, digital/omni-investments, new categories, MIRROR, and int’l). More importantly, we expect very strong incremental margins in 2021 based on: 1) Digital investments pulled forward into 2020 to support growth in highest margin channel (2019 digital op margin 42.4% vs. stores 21.3%) and 2) stores are LULU’s primary source of operating leverage and should return to growth in 2021.

-Michael Binetti

