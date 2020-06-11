Lululemon Is Set for Earnings - Here's How to Trade the Reaction

Lululemon has been shredding higher, rising almost 150% from the March lows. Let's see how the charts are setting up for the stock with earnings on deck.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report is down about 2% on Thursday but continues to flex its muscle after a monstrous run.

The stock’s performance comes while the S&P 500 is down over 3% and ahead of the company’s earnings report after the close of trading Thursday.

Lululemon has been on a tear, rising almost 150% from the March lows. More so, shares are up 45% since the start of May. The latest surge sent shares to new all-time highs after rallying in 13 out of 14 sessions. The move also has analysts jumping on board.

Enough of the statistics, though. Lululemon stock was hammered as retail stocks were sold in droves amid the coronavirus outbreak. The stock fell more than 50% as relentless selling pummeled the sector.

However, Lululemon, Nike (NKE) - Get Report and others with strong brand are in a better position than companies like Macy’s (M) - Get Report or Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report. Brand loyalty and online sales helped give Lululemon a boost, as did a rebound in sales in China.

Let’s look at the charts after such a big run and ahead of the company’s earnings report.

Trading Lululemon Stock

Daily chart of Lululemon stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

In the last 19 trading sessions, Lululemon stock has ripped 40.7% and continues to consolidate that powerful gain via sideways trading. Just look at the way the 10-day moving average is supporting the stock and the flat trading action we’ve seen over the last seven sessions.

This helps to reduce the stock’s overbought condition, as evidenced by the decline in the relative strength index (RSI) on the top of the chart. The purple line highlights the downtrend.

If Lululemon stock rallies on the earnings report and can close above the current high at $324.76, then it puts the 161.8% extension from the March low to the February high in play. That level sits at $351.09.

On the downside — which is the reaction some investors expect given the near-150% move off the lows — let’s see where support comes into play.

If the stock loses the $300 mark, it puts the 20-day moving average in play near $390. Just below that mark is the 78.6% retracement for the current rally near $283. A move lower should get longer-term buyers excited. It puts the prior February highs in play in near $265, followed by a possible test of $350.

The bottom line is this: A move over the current high puts $350 in play. However, a dip is one to consider buying, given how strong the rally has been and assuming there’s nothing egregiously wrong with the quarter.